LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who admitted to doing drugs before hitting a Kansas family with his car on a downtown Louisville sidewalk was officially charged in the case.

WDRB News cameras caught the moment Michael Hurley, 33, sat in handcuffs on the back of his car with the windshield shattered at 2nd and Market streets on July 5.

Michael Hurley, 33, sits handcuffed on the back of his car with the windshield shattered on Tuesday, July 5, shortly after police say he hit a family on a downtown Louisville sidewalk. (WDRB photo)

Louisville Metro Police said he told officers at the scene that he had taken hydrocodone and was so tired he couldn't make a turn.

He hit a family from Kansas as they were standing on the sidewalk. The father, Trey Jones, died shortly after. His wife, Amy, and daughter, Ava, were seriously hurt and are still recovering. They recently returned home after weeks in rehab in Louisville.

Hurley was indicted Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, charged with one count of murder, three counts of assault and one count of driving under the influence.

He will be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, Sept. 6. 

Hurley was on probation in Indiana for drug-related charges at the time of the crash, according to court documents detailing his criminal history. He pleaded guilty last summer to two drug-related charges out of Scott County: possession or use of a legend drug and possession of a syringe. He was sentenced to 455 days of probation and was still serving that sentence at the time of the crash. He also has several traffic offenses on his record.

The Jones family's medical expenses continue to rise and their journey to recovery will be long. To help them financially, click here to reach the Jones Family GoFundMe Page.

