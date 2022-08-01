LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family.
🖤AVA JONES UPDATE💛 After several weeks fighting for their lives at UofL Hospital, family tells me a discharge date has been set for Ava and her mom Amy! The two are headed home in just a few weeks! 🏀 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BO6w1DklcM— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) August 1, 2022
Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
Investigators said Hurley was trying to make a turn from East Market Street to North 2nd Street "but failed to negotiate the turn." That's when he left the road and drove on the sidewalk, "where he struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk."
Ava's father, Trey Jones, died in the crash.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family. To donate, click here. As of Monday night, $143,636 had been raised for the family.
