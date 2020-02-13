LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County man has been arrested after police say he shot his wife.
The incident took place just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at a home on U.S. 42, near KY-393. According to the Kentucky State Police, 55-year-old Anthony Howell had consumed several alcoholic beverages when he went out to his truck and got a box of wine for his wife.
Police say he also got his 9mm handgun.
As he walked into the living room, police say he shot his wife twice -- first in the leg and then in the chest.
Howell then called 911. Police say that initially, he told authorities that he and his wife had gotten into an argument. He later said that he shot her by accident.
Howell was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
The condition of Howell's wife is not known.
