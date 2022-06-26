LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sculpture was unveiled at Trinity High School honoring a photographer killed two years ago in Louisville.
Tyler Gerth, a 2011 graduate of Trinity, was shot and killed while attending and photographing a protest for racial justice in Jefferson Square Park.
On Sunday, a relief sculpture featuring images of Gerth, protesters, his camera and the Ohio River bridges was celebrated during a ceremony at the school in St. Matthews. It came on the second anniversary of Gerth's death.
"(What) we're going to be unveiling here is my dream come true, and our family's dream come true, so thank you very much," Chuck Gerth, the photographer's father, said.
The relief was created by Ed Hamilton Studios Inc. It now hangs in the Hollenbach Courtyard at the school.
"As most of you know, Tyler's mantra was to be excellent to each other," Brittany Loewen, Gerth's sister, said. "And in today's world, where it is so easy to pick a side and see the worst of the other person - don't. Don't do that. Life is too short. So instead chose to love, chose to see the God-given dignity of the other just like Tyler did."
The school and Gerth's family hope to use the piece as a teaching tool.
"Every freshman is brought through here and the Hollenbach family is mentioned to them, and the priests who where arrested for civil rights are mentioned, house patrons are mentioned," Robert Mullen, Trinity High School President, said. "Now, we're also going to be able to highlight the Tyler Gerth story ... so how appropriate to not only memorialize Tyler, but keep what he was trying to do alive in this very simple idea of being excellent to one another."
Related Stories:
- Frazier History Museum featuring exhibit honoring Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth
- Louisville Urban League receives $10,000 from The Tyler Gerth foundation for Polaroid project
- Inaugural 5k honors Tyler Gerth 1 year after he was killed in downtown Louisville
- Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth remembered for passion, desire for change
- 'He was my hero' | Family, community pay tribute to shooting victim with vigil at Jefferson Square Park
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.