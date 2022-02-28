LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With his camera in hand, photographer Tyler Gerth was doing what he loved when he was killed in Jefferson Square Park while covering protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
A year and a half later, his family is making sure that his legacy continues. A photo exhibit featuring Gerth's work is on display at the Frazier History Museum.
Gerth's sister, Tiffany Hensley, is the vice president of the Building Equal Bridges — The Tyler Gerth Foundation. She said her brother wanted to see youth have equal opportunity and not have to worry about problems they face now.
"We started the foundation after Tyler died in 2020 after he was shot and killed during racial protests," Hensley said. "We wanted to continue his legacy, we wanted to continue the work that he was kind of working towards."
She calls the exhibit at the museum in downtown Louisville "incredible." It's called "Imaging Kentucky by Tyler Gerth."
It includes photographers he took of Kentucky, including bridges, abandoned buildings and a castle in Lexington.
"He would have been blown away to know that his work was in such magnificent place for us to be able to see it and flourish it as well," Hensley said. "There's all sorts of photography that's in the exhibit itself, all the way up until the racial movement as well. He has a lot of documented protest pictures and those are in there as well."
The foundation has partnered with the Louisville Urban League to create the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project. Children are able to learn about photography. Participants are given a Polaroid camera to take photos of the community.
"Tyler would just be thrilled to work with the youth and incorporate photography and just kind of create that equity as well," Hensley said.
There's a fundraising gala for the Tyler Gerth Foundation at the Frazier History Museum on March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
For more information about the gala, click here. For more information about Building Equal Bridges — Tyler Gerth Foundation, click here.
