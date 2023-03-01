LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the death of a Louisville teenager killed in a car crash on Dixie Highway.
Madelynn Troutt's family is holding a memorial service on Wednesday night. Troutt, 17, was killed in a car crash on Dixie Highway in March 2021. A senior at Butler High School, she had already been accepted to Bellarmine University with plans to become a nurse. After her passing, a scholarship was created in her memory at the university for future students who want to pursue a similar career path.
The parents of 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt filed a lawsuit against The Bail Project, alleging the nonprofit was negligent in failing to investigate Michael DeWitt's criminal history.
Police said DeWitt was driving a stolen pickup truck and under the influence of intoxicants when he crossed the centerline on Dixie Highway last March and crashed into Troutt's car, killing her.
Later that year, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Dewitt on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to stop and render aid.
A Jefferson County Circuit judge dismissed the lawsuit.
To donate to the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship, click here.
