LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been just over a year since a teenage girl was hit and killed in a crash, and her family is still working to make sure her legacy lives on.
The Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble was held at South Park Country Club for the second year on Monday. Family and friends are making it an annual event as a way to continue to give, even after Madelynn's passing. About 200 people signed up for the scramble and others volunteered to help.
"That's what she was about ... family. So, I think she would be proud," Madelynn's mom, Marcie Troutt, said.
Troutt, 17, was killed in a car crash on Dixie Highway in March 2021. A senior at Butler High School, she had already been accepted to Bellarmine University with plans to become a nurse. After her passing, a scholarship was created in her memory at the university for future students who want to pursue a similar career path.
The first golf scramble was held last summer to help raise funds for the scholarship. Hundreds participated, and it ended up bringing in more than $30,000 for the scholarship.
Thanks in large part to last year's scramble, the scholarship fund exceeded $50,000 — enough to make it an endowment. That means it will live on forever for future students. Right now, it's a $5,000 scholarship, $2,500 from the fund with a match from Bellarmine. Every year, a student will be chosen to receive the scholarship and learn about Madelynn and the legacy she leaves behind.
"Even though we have met the endowment it will just raise the amount for next year's recipient, so that's our goal," Marcie Troutt said. "Any amount is better than the previous amount, so that's our goal. If we can get more into that scholarship for the next student, then that's what we want to do."
All proceeds from this year's golf scramble are adding to that scholarship fund.
"It gives me a sense of pride that she made her mark," Marcie Troutt said. "She left her mark with several people, whether they knew her or not, they know her now and what she represented, which was kindness and she was friends to everybody. She always included everyone. She just loved togetherness so I think, of course, she's definitely smiling down."
With two years of doing the scramble in the summer heat, the Troutt family is thinking about moving the scramble to the fall next year for the third annual event.
This upcoming fall at Bellarmine will be the first time there's a recipient for the Madelynn Trout Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Her family said they're looking forward to meeting that person.
"It feels amazing, just to know that she is a giver, someone else will benefit from her giving," Marcie Troutt said. "Someone else will be able to follow behind where she would've been in the nursing program."
To donate directly to the scholarship fund, click here.
