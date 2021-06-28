LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 200 participants came together for a golf scramble Monday to honor the life of a local teenager and raise money for a scholarship in her memory.
Seventeen-year-old Madelynn Troutt was killed in a car crash on Dixie Highway on March 1. She was a cheerleader at Butler High School and had already been accepted to Bellarmine University with plans to become a nurse.
After her death, a scholarship was created at Bellarmine in her honor for future students. The money raised at Monday's first annual Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble, held at South Park Country Club, is going toward that scholarship.
"I never thought we would ever see this many people here in support of her but it's great," said Marcie Troutt, Madelynn's mom.
More than 200 golfers signed up to participate. Two start times were created to allow more people to participate.
"This is just a reflection of the impact she had in her short life and we want to continue this," said Chris Troutt, Madelynn's uncle.
At the golf scramble Monday, people were dressed in yellow t-shirts and sunflowers topped the tables. Family members say sunflowers were Madelynn's favorite flower. There were smiles and hugs, and also tears.
"It's been rough. Been real rough," said Jeremy Troutt, Madelynn's dad. "I miss her every day. Wish I could hug her and tell her I love her. I just miss her every day."
The idea for the golf scramble came from Dana Willett-Maier. She's now become a family friend but just a few months ago, she had never met the Troutt family.
"I can tell you, their daughter ... although I wasn't lucky enough to meet her ... is well alive in my heart every single day," said Willett-Maier.
As a former Butler cheerleader herself, Willett-Maier felt a bond to Madelynn and created a Facebook group called "Butler Cheerleaders Sending Love" after Madelynn's death.
"I thought a golf scramble was a good way to raise money for her scholarship fund," Willett-Maier said.
After the scramble, and combined with previous donations, Willett-Maier said she believes the scholarship fund should be close to $40,000. The goal is to get the fund to $50,000 by the end of the year, making it an endowment.
"To help another child be be able to get some kind of money for college, it means a lot. I think it's definitely what Madelynn would want. I think that she would be proud," said Marcie Troutt.
There are plans for other events in the future to raise more money for the scholarship fund, but dates are not set yet.
Monday's golf scramble is expected to be the first of many to come as an annual event in Madelynn's memory.
"This is what she was about. She was about helping others and always smiling and as you can see today, it's beautiful," said Chris Troutt.
For more information about the Bellarmine University scholarship created in Madelynn's honor, click here.
