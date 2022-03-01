LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year ago, on March 1, 2021, a Louisville family's lives changed forever. Their 17-year-old daughter, Madelynn Troutt, died from injuries in a car crash on Dixie Highway.
Her loss has touched the hearts of hundreds in the community.
"We talk about her every day," said Marcie Troutt, Madelynn's mother. "There's not a day that goes by that we don't talk about her."
Marcie and Jeremy Troutt want their daughter to be remembered for the life she lived, a spunky, sassy teenage girl who was a friend to many and had a laugh they will never forget.
"We're just putting one foot in front of the other and we want people to remember Madelynn in the best way possible," Marcie Troutt said.
Madelynn, who was a senior at Butler High School, had been accepted to college at Bellarmine University with plans to start classes in the fall to study nursing. After her death, money were raised to create a memorial scholarship in her name.
That fund has now exceeded $50,000 to become an endowment, meaning every year, a student will be chosen to receive the scholarship and learn about Madelynn and the legacy she leaves behind. The student who receives the scholarship each year will get to meet Madelynn's parents, Marcie and Jeremy.
"Even though she isn't here with us, she is still helping others," Marcie Troutt said. "That's the kind of person she is, and I feel a sense of pride. I feel like we did something right with her. We raised her to be the helping, kind person that she is."
Some of the money for the scholarship was raised through the first annual Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble.
Hundreds of participants signed up and volunteers filled South Park Country Club in June to support the Troutt family and the Bellarmine fund. It was that event that pushed the total over $50,000 for the scholarship.
There are plans to hold a second annual golf scramble in 2022 and continue to add to the scholarship.
For anyone wanting to donate to the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship, click here.
The Troutt family is also taking Madelynn's story to Frankfort, pushing for House Bill 313, which would ban charitable bail of more than $5,000. The family is passionate about it, because the driver of the truck that hit Madelynn's car was bailed out of jail just days earlier by the Louisville chapter of the Bail Project. His bond was $5,000.
"If it saves one family, then her death is not in vain," Marciee Troutt said. "She ... there was a purpose behind it."
The Bail Project provides bond assistance to those who can't afford it as a challenge to a system the organization said criminalizes race and poverty. Members of the Bail Project told WDRB News last year that they posted Michael Dewitt's bond after identifying that he had a drug addiction and he agreed to seek rehabilitation treatment at Centerstone. They also expressed sadness over Troutt's death.
In February 2022, the Troutt family filed a lawsuit against the Bail Project. The family has not commented on the lawsuit.
Marcie Troutt said there have certainly been difficult days since her daughter's passing, but she's keeping her promise to fight through.
"Trust me, there's been days where it's been so hard to get out of bed," she said. "But then I think we have our two sons. Madelynn would want us to keep life as normal as we could for them."
Instead of the loss, the family chooses to focus on the 17 years Madelynn had with them. They've painted their walls inside their home and shutters outside their home yellow, a reminder of Madelynn's favorite color.
Sunflowers are included in most of the decorations inside and outside the home, another bright spot that makes them smile and think of her.
They said tragedy has restored their faith, and as a family, they've grown stronger together.
The Troutt family now has a mission to create a foundation in honor of Madelynn. They hope it will become a way to help other families through the loss of a loved one.
