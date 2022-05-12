LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time to tee up for the second annual Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble.
Seventeen-year-old Madelynn Troutt was killed in a car crash on Dixie Highway on March 1, 2021.
Before her death, she had already been accepted to Bellarmine University and had plans on studying nursing. In her memory, a scholarship has now been created at the university for future students who want to pursue a similar career path.
That scholarship fund has now exceeded $50,000 to become an endowment. That means every year a student will be chosen to receive the scholarship and learn about Madelynn and the legacy she leaves behind. The student who receives the scholarship each year will get to meet Madelynn's parents, Marcie and Jeremy.
"Even though she isn't here with us, she is still helping others," Marcie Troutt said in an interview with WDRB News several months ago. "That's the kind of person she is, and I feel a sense of pride. I feel like we did something right with her. We raised her to be the helping, kind person that she is."
A golf scramble was held last summer to help raise funds for the scholarship. Hundreds participated and the golf scramble ended up bringing in more than $30,000 for the scholarship.
This year, the golf scramble is returning with hopes to raise even more money for future Bellarmine students through the Madelynn Troutt Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
This year, the second annual golf scramble will be June 13 at South Park Country Club. There are two time slots, one at 8 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Registration is still open for both time slots.
Businesses and individuals can also donate to the scholarship by sponsoring a hole during the golf scramble.
For those interested in signing up, contact Chris Troutt at (502) 550-6746, Jeremy Troutt at (502) 341-0400, or Dana Willett-Maier at (502) 417-2999.
To donate directly to the scholarship fund, click here.
