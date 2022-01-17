LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a vacant building early Monday morning near downtown Louisville.
Firefighters were called to 14th Street and West Broadway around 12:30 a.m. on the report of a building on fire.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire throughout a vacant three-story commercial building, with fire extending to a five-story vacant warehouse to the west.
The two-alarm fire called for more than 60 firefighters and 13 firefighting apparatus to fight the fire. It took those crews about an hour-and-a-half to to get the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
