LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Patterson Stadium, home of the University of Louisville baseball team, has been evacuated after a bomb threat, according to police.
Today’s game has been temporarily suspended.More updates will be provided when available.— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 10, 2022
John Karman, a spokesperson for the university, said authorities learned of an anonymous threat through an online chat on Sunday.
After the threat was reported, the University of Louisville Police Department evacuated the baseball stadium.
Louisville Metro Police Department's bomb squad and dogs were conducting a sweep of the stadium as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Karman.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Fans evacuated from Jim Patterson Stadium after a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/Iu1zGpUk1N— John Lewis WDRB (@JohnWDRB) April 10, 2022
Sunday's game against North Carolina has been temporarily suspended. The game was in the top of the sixth inning with North Carolina leading 5-1.
Once the stadium is cleared, the game will resume without fans.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.