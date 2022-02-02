LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From slippery roads to slippery driveways and sidewalks, ice can be dangerous.
According to doctors, the most concerning injuries they see during ice storms are from car crashes. But those aren't the only ones.
Dr. Isaac Shaw with University of Louisville Hospital said emergency room doctors also see an increase in injuries related to cold weather exposure like frostbite and slips and falls.
Shaw said to be cautious if going outside when there is ice.
"When you're walking, it means having a little bit slower of a gait, not running to catch a car or catch a bus and then being very cautious if going down any steps," he said. "Use the handrails and avoid ramps."
Shaw also suggests wearing a good pair of shoes with rubber soles if going outside. If experiencing an emergency during the weather, don't hesitate to call 911.
