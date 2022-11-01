LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a COVID-19 hiatus, UofL Health is re-instating its SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner) Services Program.
UofL Health received $92,000 in grant funding as part of a state-wide initiative from Gov. Andy Beshear's office, which offered around $8 million to various programs throughout Kentucky.
According to a press release Tuesday from UofL Health, the return of the SAFE program will "ensure Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and family violence victims have the tools they need to escape violence and prevent further injury."
The SAFE Services Program receives roughly 800 patients each year, most of whom are victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
Other services in the SAFE program include in person advocates and forensic examinations for family violence victims.
According to Amanda Corzine, the nurse manager of SAFE Services, after someone experiences a physical violence incident and comes to the ER for care, they will first be offered care by a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurse or forensic nurse who will photograph and document injuries. They will then also be offered an advocate to help them safety plan, provide emotional support, community resources and connect them with additional care they may need to escape the violence.
According to UofL Health's press release, the SAFE program will also partner "with UofL Hospital Trauma Institute to provide training for Community Health Workers on domestic violence screening and education for physicians on domestic violence."
Victims are encouraged to visit the UofL Hospital Emergency Department or call the 24-hour crisis line toll-free at 1-844-BE-SAFE-1.
