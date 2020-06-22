LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Adrian Deron Garner.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street and found a man who had been shot, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Garner was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mitchell added. According to the coroner's office, his cause of death was a gunshot wound.
"The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and is following leads at this time," Mitchell said.
