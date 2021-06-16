SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A stretch of U.S. 31 that runs nearly 2 miles in the heart of Sellersburg is set to be repaved and reconstructed over the course of the next few years.
The current conditions of the road are deteriorating as it has not been updated in many years, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The project costing more than $9 million is expected to begin in late 2023 and will take around two years to complete.
"Over the course of many, many years, the roadway has deteriorated to the point where it's rough," Sellersburg Councilman Scott McVoy said. "It's tough to drive."
Town council members said residents frequently complain to the town about the road's current conditions. However, it's not up to Sellersburg officials to make changes.
"The town doesn't have any jurisdiction over the road itself as far as repairs," McVoy said. "That's all maintained by INDOT."
And INDOT agrees it's time for an update on U.S. 31.
"It's reached the end of its life, so we'll be coming through milling, paving, reconstruction sections of that pavement just to reset its service life," INDOT spokesperson Natalie Garrett said.
The project will mill and pave the road from Foothill Road to Triangle Drive. From there, crews will completely reconstruct the highway to the Silver Creek bridge, just past Silver Creek High School.
"We will be adding two-way left turn lanes," Garrett said. "There's also an area where we'll be adding a right turn lane and a through lane. That should help traffic flow."
Adding wider lanes, turning lanes, sidewalks and more functional stoplights will help traffic move freely through the heart of Sellersburg, officials said. They hope it will also help existing and future businesses in the area.
"As they make these improvements and widen lanes and rehab this roadway, it'll make it a lot easier for the congestion that occurs in the morning rush and the afternoon rush," McVoy said.
Parts of U.S. 31 will be completely closed to traffic during periods of construction, but INDOT officials said they are working on a plan to help traffic flow in at least one lane at all times.
While the construction will likely bring headaches to drivers, officials believe the payoff will be worth the minimal frustration.
"We've grown over the last several years, and we're going to continue to grow responsibly over the next several years," McVoy said. "Businesses will want to be a part of that, residents will want to be a part of that, and projects like this will only make the town better."
INDOT said as the project approaches, it will host public input meetings for Sellersburg residents to give feedback.
