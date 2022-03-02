LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten years ago Wednesday, a Henryville family was ripped from their home.
On March 2, 2012, an EF-4 tornado threw the Gilles family's home with Darrell, Trish and their three children inside. Each of them were sent to the hospital.
"It was like a movie when a bomb goes off," Darrell Gilles said. "Ears are ringing, can't hear, can't see, eyes are so watery. So it took a few seconds to realize where I was at. ... It took a few seconds, (and) I finally started hearing Trish cry out to me."
Their injuries were brutal. A broken back, crushed sternum, head trauma and many other injuries hospitalized all five of the Gilles for weeks. All five have recovered, and their home was rebuilt. It stands firm on the same property where their last home was destroyed in 2012.
It was one of the deadliest tornadoes the area has seen, and the anniversary of the devastation always brings many emotions.
"We do everything that we can to appreciate what we have, because just like that, it could be gone," Darrell Gilles said. "And I think our whole community feels that way."
To remember that frightful day 10 days later, WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg sat down with the Gilles family. Watch the full conversation in the video player above.
