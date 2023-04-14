LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers spent their Friday afternoon picking up trash and debris along the Ohio River.
Recent storms washed up a lot of junk onto the shores of the river, especially near the Falls of the Ohio.
Alumni from Leadership Southern Indiana came together to clean up the area. It was an opportunity for community leaders to make connections while doing good for the area they serve.
"We've been around for over 41 years, so we have thousands of alumni and so to build those relationships across the years, across sectors, across age (groups), all the diverse groups we have, it's very important for the success of our region," said Jesse Rasmussen, with Leadership Southern Indiana.
The nonprofit is accepting applications for some of its programs, if others want to get involved.
