LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and recent events involving police across the country.
The protesters began gathering around 7 p.m. on Jefferson Street and have largely centered around the Hall of Justice. The crowd eventually made their way near the 2nd Street Bridge, where there were tense moments between protesters and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"We are currently working a large crowd in the downtown area around 2nd Street. Please help us get a request out to the public to avoid the area until further notice," a department spokesperson said in a statement around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Protesters are walking around with their hands up at times. Some are chanting, "No justice, no peace," and sometimes including the chant of, "Prosecute the police."
LMPD appeared to have a very limited and non-visible presence at the protests early on.
"We are aware of and monitoring the situation and will provide further information at a later time," a department spokesperson said in a statement around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
A request for comment through a spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has yet to be answered. Fischer and community leaders held a virtual town hall event discussing police and community relations, specifically Taylor's death, on Thursday evening.
LMPD has put officers at several street corners to block traffic. It appears police are making a several block perimeter in each direction. West Jefferson Street is closed between 5th and 7th and those cross streets are closed between in both directions for several blocks.
A Facebook livestream of the protest shows people standing in the streets and blocking traffic. A Megabus and at least one Transit Authority of River City bus have not been able to move. Some stood with locked arms and other were on one knee.
The same video showed several officers outside the Hall of Justice who quickly went back inside once a large group of people started moving towards them.
Taylor was killed March 13 when LMPD officers served a "no-knock" search warrant at her home on Springfield Drive. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, was inside the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Protesters have also referenced the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- 911 CALL | Someone 'kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend' Breonna Taylor's boyfriend shouts after LMPD raid
- Prosecutors drop attempted murder charge against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- FBI opens investigation into shooting death of Breonna Taylor
- LMPD criticized for not tracking 'no-knock' warrants after shooting death of Breonna Taylor
- What we know about the LMPD officers involved in raid on slain EMT Breonna Taylor’s apartment
- Louisville postal inspector: No ‘packages of interest’ at slain EMT Breonna Taylor’s home
- Attorneys claim LMPD officers killed 26-year-old EMT in 'botched' police raid
- Photos, video show aftermath of police raid that killed Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.