LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents have been flocking to Waterfront Park during the coronavirus pandemic to spend some time outdoors.
But the park lost a major amount of revenue in 2020, because most of its events were canceled because of COVID-19.
"Yesterday's big first cold snap was probably the first day I didn't see a lot of people in the park, but there has still been a lot of people enjoying the park in so many different ways," a member of the park's development board said during a meeting Wednesday.
The park has set a fundraising goal of $335,000. During Wednesday's board meeting, park leaders said nearly $270,000 has been raised so far, but there is still a long way to go.
Park officials are hoping to make up the rest of the money with donations by the end of the year.
