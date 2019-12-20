LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This time of the year is not only for celebrations but also remembering those we've lost.
Wayside Christian Mission hosted a ceremony Friday in conjunction with National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. Every year, Dec. 21 serves as a day to remember those who have died homeless and to draw attention to the plight of those who have no homes.
Wayside's ceremony took place on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse and included music and a reading of the names of the homeless who have died this year in our community.
Advocates said you can help get people off the streets and away from the dangers they face, like weather, crime and health issues.
"Volunteers are used in every aspect — from getting folks in, to working with them while there are in, to helping to mentor them as they get into their own housing," Wayside CEO Nina Mosely said. "So we appreciate volunteers and we need volunteers at this time of year."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.