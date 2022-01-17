LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police responded to at least seven separate shootings between Friday night and Sunday night.
The first, off West Broadway on Friday night, ended with a man shot and killed near the Shawnee neighborhood. He has now been identified as 49-year-old Jacob Erwin.
Police responded to at least five shootings Saturday, two of which were fatal.
The first happened early in the morning off River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood. Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight said in a release that Terry Williams, 43, died of a gunshot wound. Saturday's second deadly shooting was in Okolona, off Lavista Way. The victim, Terry Christopher Jones Jr., 20, died at the hospital on Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Nonfatal shootings Saturday included one off East Jacob Street, where police said a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand. LMPD said a separate shooting happened Saturday night off Brownsboro Road, near Reservoir Avenue, where three males were taken to the hospital. Not long before midnight, police responded to another shooting in the 200 block of La Fontenay Court, which is just off Shelbyville Road. Police said a female had been shot and her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Early Monday morning, LMPD said there was a shooting in the 600 block of Mix Avenue, which is near the Algonquin neighborhood. Police said a male was shot and taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
"The shootings are so widespread all over Jefferson County it's not going to be that easy to intervene in all these issues," community activist Christopher 2X said.
According to 2X and data from his Game Changers organization, there have been nearly 30 shootings in the city so far this year.
"Something is not changing the energy as it relates to all these reckless shootings," he said.
His hope is to start a change by working with young children. He has created a group called Future Healers, which helps children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
"We have to tell them this is a public health crisis and we don't need to shy away from how bad this gun play is but have really healthy conversations with them about not following these patterns," he said.
If anyone has information about a shooting or homicide, LMPD can be contacted through the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or through the online crime tip portal.
