LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials in Indiana are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves against mosquitoes after reporting the first case of West Nile virus this year.
The case was found in Johnson County. That's just south of Indianapolis.
Officials aren't releasing any other information about the patient due to privacy laws.
The disease was also detected in mosquitoes across the state. To date, 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 counties have tested positive for West Nile.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches and rash.
Officials said the best thing you can do to protect yourself from mosquitoes is use insect repellent containing DEET, avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are advice cover exposed skin and take steps to mosquito-proof your home.
