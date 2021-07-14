LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversial southern Indiana zoo is being sold to the highest bidder.

The seven-acre Wildlife in Need property owned by Tim Stark is being auctioned on Saturday.

The site in Charlestown includes a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a wrap-around porch and a two-car drive-in basement. Several wood or cinderblock buildings are also being auctioned, along with cages Stark used to house Tigers and other exotic animals.

Trucks, ATVs, mowers, bush hog, gators, a concrete mixer and other equipment will also be sold. Commercial restaurant equipment is also being sold including a walk-in freezer.

Stark has faced a long legal battle with PETA and the state of Indiana. He was finally ordered to give up more than 100 animals including tigers, lions, wolves, a bear and exotic birds. Wildlife in Need was dissolved in September 2020 after a vote by its board of directors.

Heil Auction is handling the sale. The auction is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. at 3320 Jack Teeple Road, Charlestown, Indiana. For more information, click here.

