CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark is in custody, after being on the run for the last two weeks.
Col. Scottie Maples of the Clark County Sheriff's Office confirms Stark was arrested on felony warrants in Washington County in upstate New York.
The warrants were issued in Clark County. The latest warrant for Stark's arrest involved charges of battery and intimidation for allegedly grabbing and threatening an Indiana deputy attorney general during an inspection in March. An earlier warrant alleges that Stark removed animals from the southern Indiana zoo before the state could take custody of them.
Stark has been missing since mid September. He posted a profanity-laced video on Facebook Sept. 30 vowing not to go to jail. He taunted authorities to come looking for him and claimed police were trying to "manipulate the judicial system" and had no proof he did anything illegal.
On the video Stark said he was on the road, not knowing where he was headed. He said the only animal he has left is his dog and said, "I will die for what I believe in."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
