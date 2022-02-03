LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finding rock salt and shovels may be a challenge, especially now that many roads in Kentucky and Indiana are covered with ice. But there are some winter weather hacks that are inexpensive and good substitutes.
Ben Smith, owner of Dieruf Hardware in Jeffersontown, said he still has a lot of salt left in his story, but he knows many are looking for others options because driving is a challenge.
"It's been pretty crazy," Dieruf said. "Being in the hardware business, you get to hear a whole bunch of old wives tales of what used to work. One of the ones I always heard was 10-10-10, a fertilizer. That one will melt the ice.
"And if you can't find something to melt or just something to get traction, you can always use kitty litter or oil dry, which is similar to kitty litter."
When it comes to keeping your house warm, Smith said Saran wrap on your windows will help keep the cool air out and the heat inside.
"Mainly, what you're going for is the drafts and the windows," he said. "And then underneath the doors, you know, putting down towels around the doors. That's a good one."
Andy Hall, sales manager at Bill Collins Car Force, said placing a trash bag or a towel over your windshield is another good winter hack.
”You know how ice builds up on your side mirrors? Just take your regular Ziploc bag, put over the side mirrors, and that will keep it from freezing," Hall said. "And then in the morning, when it's frozen, all you have to do is simply pull that off and the ice is gone."
And don't you just hate it when your car door is frozen shut?
"You can get some bacon grease," Hall said. "You can get Crisco."
Hall said applying a small amount of grease to your door seals will do the trick. He recommends backing into your driveway, if possible.
"If there's any accumulation that's built up right at the end of your driveway, you can pull straight out," he said. "It's easier to gain momentum, pulling straight out."
Hall said to make sure you have a full tank of gas in case you get stranded and the extra weight will help with traction.
