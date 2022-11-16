LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery is hoping to have wreaths for all 11,000 buried veterans this holiday season.
It costs $15 to donate a wealth. As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,017 that had been purchased. To view the progress of the donations and more information, click here.
“When the person places the wreaths on the gravestones, they read, aloud, the name inscribed on each grave.," David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc., said in a news release. "Then, they salute. It is incredibly moving to see thousands and thousands of grateful Americans honoring these veterans at their final resting place.”
The donations must be received by Nov. 30 as the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17 for "Wreaths Across America Day."
To donate, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.