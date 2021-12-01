LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday tradition lives on in Zoneton.
The fire department unveiled its "Santa Truck" on Wednesday night. The truck is completely covered in bright-colored Christmas lights.
It even features Santa's sleigh and Old Saint Nick came to greet local families. The department will visit dozens of neighborhoods with the truck over the next several weeks.
Firefighters love this opportunity to interact with the community.
"One of the things that I get to do is drive Santa around each night so I get to see first hand the smiles and how excited people young and old... there's times when the adults push the kids out of the way to see the firetruck when we pull up," Capt. Steven Corbin said.
It takes three weeks to decorate the truck and there's more than 80,000 lights on it.
