LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm is back and Friday night fans got a first-look at the new era of Louisville football.
Before the spring game, fans weighed in on how they think the season will look. Given Friday's rain and chilly temperatures and this only being a scrimmage, some very dedicated fans spoke on how they believe the future will look for University of Louisville football.
"I like that Jeff Brohm is back, he understands us, gets Louisville football," Zach Roy said.
Some fans were out full-force ahead of the spring game, tailgating with flags and flare. There was energy from the youngest to the oldest.
The amount of fans was small but the faithful made it out to catch the first of many games with the Brohm brothers on staff.
"Back when Petrino was here, he had family here and it didn't work well but I'll tell you what, this is a football family," Gerard Weiter said. "This is a family people respect here."
Fans have pretty high hopes for the upcoming season and believe it's a team that can bring Louisville pride.
"I want people to be proud of what we do here and the things that we accomplish and to win and not have any scrutiny and stuff like that," Tom McNulty said.
When asked if Louisville is a football or basketball school, it's still a fairly tough question for some but others have their minds made up.
"It's uh, it's a sports school," Tom said.
"We've always kind of considered Louisville a football school," Weiter said.
"Football is better and our basketball wasn't wasn't that good this year," one fan said.
"I like both but you know, I'm a little more partial to football," Roy said.
Related Stories:
- Louisville football opener with Georgia Tech moved to Sept. 1 in ACC reveal
- OFFICIAL: Brian Brohm announced as offensive coordinator and QB coach for Louisville
- BOZICH | 5 Questions with Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm
- BOZICH | What would Howard Schnellenberger say about Jeff Brohm's arrival as Louisville's football coach?
- CRAWFORD | Volleyball, Brohm, Crum -- on a historic day for U of L, the spirit moves
- BOZICH | Louisville football is a home Jeff Brohm has always believed in
- Jeff Brohm introduced as Louisville's new head football coach
- BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football
- Jeff Brohm's hiring as U of L's new football coach is a Louisville family affair
- Jeff Brohm reaches deal with Louisville to become next football coach, sources say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.