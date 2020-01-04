LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — People err when they make their lists of the best basketball programs in the Atlanta Coast Conference over the last decade. They forget Florida State.
Leonard Hamilton’s program isn’t Duke, North Carolina or Virginia. But the Seminoles are at the top of the next tier. FSU has made the last three NCAA Tournaments. They finished fourth or better in the ACC five times in the last decade.
Hamilton’s team has won at Virginia, Syracuse, Miami and several other ACC road venues over the last three seasons.
Louisville discovered how swift, deep and relentless the Seminoles are Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Seminoles punished the Cardinals with their 3-point shooting, length and defensive tenacity — and exited with a 78-65 victory.
Mark it down as FSU’s second win in the building in the last three seasons. Mark it down as no fluke. The Seminoles improved to 13-2 and are likely to move into the national top 10.
Six FSU players scored from distance, led by guard M.J. Walker, who led his team with 23 points and made five of seven 3s.
Louisville got 32 points from Jordan Nwora, 10 points from Stevn Enoch and nothing of substance from anybody else. Louisville shot 42% from 3, but only 38.7% overall with 16 turnovers.
The Cards will try to end their two-game losing streak Tuesday night against Miami. Louisville beat the Hurricanes on the road in their season opener, 87-74, Nov. 5.
