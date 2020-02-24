LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 2019-20 college basketball season began with turmoil at the top of the AP Top 25 poll — and that is the way it is going to end.
Baylor had a wonderful run in the No. 1 position. But after beating Kansas on the road earlier in the season, the Bears were unable to complete the sweep at home.
This left an opportunity for Gonzaga and San Diego State to make their cases. They whiffed.
So we’re back to Kansas.
My ballot (with only three remaining after the new poll is released at noon Monday).
1. Kansas (24-3) — Nobody is talking about Adidas, T. J. Gassnola or the brawl with Kansas State.
2. Baylor (24-2) — The Bears and Jayhawks will meet again in the Big 12 Tournament.
3. Dayton (25-2) — The Flyers’ only losses were in OT, remember.
4. Florida State (23-4) — Did you know that Ken Pomeroy ranks the Seminoles as the tallest team in college basketball?
5. Gonzaga (27-2) — Not the first team to have a bad night on the road.
6. San Diego State (26-1) — That loss to UNLV might cost the Aztecs a No. 1 seed — and keep them on the West Coast.
7. Kentucky (22-5) — Payback Game with Auburn booked for Saturday.
8. Maryland (22-5) — Two-game lead with four to play in the Big Ten. Only the 1969 Cubs could blow that.
9. Louisville (23-5) — This game with Florida State feels like a Elite Eight game on one-day preparation.
10. Duke (23-4) — Like Louisville, the Blue Devils still must make a trip to Virginia.
11.Creighton (22-6) — The Bluejays’ season finale with Seton Hall could decide the Big East title.
12. Seton Hall (20-7) — See above.
13. Oregon (21-7) — The Ducks have won five of their six overtime games this season. I guess that’s good.
14. Villanova (21-6) — After losing three straight, the Wildcats have won four straight.
15. Penn State (20-7) — Losing at Indiana wasn’t the bad moment for the Nittany Lions. Losing at home to Illinois was.
16. Brigham Young (23-7) — Mark Pope’s team dismantled Gonzaga Saturday.
17. Iowa (19-8) — The Hawkeyes still don’t play the defense required to win four games in March.
18. Auburn (23-4) — Missouri? Georgia? Ugh.
19. Michigan (18-9) — The Wolverines have won their last five, including three on the road.
20. West Virginia (19-8) — The Mountaineers are running on fumes, losing four of five.
21. Arizona State (19-8) — Meet the first-place team in the Pac-12.
22. Colorado (21-7) — This is just a guess.
23. Texas Tech (18-9) — This is a bigger guess.
24. Stephen F. Austin (24-3) — Delayed recognition for beating Duke.
25. Houston (21-7) — The Cougars rank in the Top 25 in offensive and defensive efficiency.
