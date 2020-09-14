LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Heisman Watch has been cranked up. We have bowl predictions. We have point spreads. We even have ESPN’s College Game Day coming you know where.
All we need to make the start of the 2020 college football season official is a Top 5/Bottom 5.
Let’s fix that.
Top Five
1. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) — Imagine if a team from the ACC or SEC or Big Ten was the only team in the country that defeated a Top 25 team from the Big 12 on the road.
Not just any Top 25 team. A Top 25 team with a quality veteran quarterback as well as a coach considered a rising star who gets mentioned for every job that opens.
Ask Brock Purdy (the Iowa State QB) and Matt Campbell (the ISU coach) how Louisiana was able to beat the No. 23 Cyclones 31-14 on a night when the Rajun Cajuns were outgained by 31 yards.
They did it with a 95-yard kickoff return and an 83-yard punt return.
For a week, they’ve got the game’s No. 1 achievement.
2. Clemson (1-0) — With the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns take Trevor Lawrence. Pretty, pretty, pretty good player.
3. Oklahoma (1-0) — The Sooners’ new QB, Spencer Rattler, is making people forget Jalen Hurts, who made people forget Kyler Murray who made people forget Baker Mayfield.
4. Atlantic Coast Conference — Three teams in the top 12, five in the top 18, 7 in the Top 25. Who needs Mike Krzyzewski — or the Big Ten and Pac-12 to return to the field?
5. Louisville (1-0) — College Game Day is coming to town with the Cardinals positioned to make their case for a Top 10 ranking if they can deliver a payback win over Miami. Quarterback Micale Cunningham has the talking heads talking.
Bottom Five
5. Big Ten (0-14) — They’re playing. They’re not playing. They’re talking about playing. They’re voting on playing. They’re arguing about playing. They’re walking all over their commissioner. They’re not playing. They’re playing.
They’re trying to do the right thing but they’re taking a terrible path getting there.
4. Florida State (0-1) — Stop the Mike Norvell love fest.
A come from ahead home loss to a Georgia Tech program that went 3-9 last season? Tech’s final two defeats were by 45 points last season.
Somebody get Phil Steele on the line and ask if he still has the Seminoles picked second in the ACC Atlantic.
3. Bobby Petrino (0-7) — You know what happened. I wrote about it Sunday. Part of the small price Petrino must pay for walking away from Louisville with $14 million is constant reminders of how poorly he has managed his career.
2. Big 12 (4-3) — The floor is open. Worst loss: Kansas to Coastal Carolina; Iowa State to Louisiana-Lafayette or Kansas State to Arkansas State?
Tie goes to Les Miles.
Pac-12 (0-14) — At least people are interested in the return of the Big Ten.
