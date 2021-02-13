LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana is a bubble team for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. That’s unlikely to change between today and March 14, Selection Sunday.
On Saturday IU had an opportunity to polish their uneven credentials. It was the Hoosiers’ chance to show how solidly they could compete against Ohio State, a terrific team that was awarded a No. 1 seed in the projected bracket that the Selection Committee released while the IU-OSU game was played in Columbus.
The answer: The Hoosiers have considerable work to do.
Ohio State took advantage of one of Indiana’s trademark 7-minute scoreless streaks and defeated the Hoosiers, 78-59, at Value City Arena.
A 10- or 11-seed on most bracket projections, Indiana slipped to 11-9 overall and 6-7 in the Big Ten. Archie Miller’s record fell to 1-6 while competing against former Butler coach Chris Holtmann at Ohio State.
The loss ended a 2-game IU winning streak. The Hoosiers have not won 3 straight games since Dec. 21, 2019.
The Hoosiers were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 23 points. Jerome Hunter was the only other IU player in double figures with 10 on a day when four Ohio State players had 10 or more.
The Hoosiers made 42 percent of their field-goal attempts while committing 15 turnovers (five more than Ohio State).
Indiana has another ugly day at the free throw line, missing 10 of 22.
Ahead 6-2 on early 3-point field goals from Armaan Franklin and Al Durham, Indiana suffered 11 consecutive possessions without scoring.
If you’re scoring at home, it was missed 3-pointer, turnover, 3 straight missed 2-pointers, a pair of turnover, a shot clock violation, another turnovers, a missed 2-pointer and one more turnover.
Ohio State did what a No. 1 seed is supposed to do. The Buckeyes outscored IU, 19-0.
The Hoosiers rallied to cut the deficit 31-26 but IU whiffed again on its final 3 possessions of the half as Ohio State moved to a 38-28 lead.
In the second half, Indiana again closed within five points (45-40) but more sloppy offensive play and missed free throws enabled Ohio State to flex again and roll to a 23-point lead.
Indiana will return to Bloomington for two home games the Hoosiers need to win.
Minnesota (13-7) and coach Richard Pitino, a team ranked just ahead of IU in most bracket projections, will visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Wednesday. IU is scheduled to host Michigan State (10-7) Saturday.
