LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm's first University of Louisville football team was picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in balloting conducted during last week's media days.
Clemson was picked to repeat as champion of the conference, which ditched its divisional format after last season. Florida State was the runner-up pick, with North Carolina third.
Louisville is expected to take a step forward from last season's 8-5 finish, behind the hiring of Brohm, his landing of a top transfer portal class and a schedule that has the Cardinals avoiding top-three picks Clemson, FSU and North Carolina.
Still, the Cards finished behind N.C. State, Pitt, and Miami in preseason balloting. Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia finished behind Louisville.
Brohm wasn't worried about preseason perceptions when he spoke to reporters in Charlotte last week.
"I hope everybody overlooks us," he said. "But I know that teams know we have talent, that our guys compete and that they can compete at a high level. But it's up to us to prove it."
Louisville players said they feel a bit overlooked.
"A lot of people doubt us, and that's cool," running back Jawhar Jordan said. "We're going to mind our own and continue to work and prove a lot of people wrong."
Defensive end Ashton GIllotte said the team is used to being overlooked, but that this team will have something to say about it on the field.
"For whatever reason, I still think we're looked down upon," he said. "We have a lot of people to prove wrong, and prove right. So we're just going to continue to work, keep pushing the pace to do what we need to do this season to win an ACC championship."
If that goal sounds lofty, it's worth noting that few would've picked Purdue as a Big Ten divisional champion before Brohm took over that program, yet that's where the Boilermakers were when he left.
"Every little thing matters," Brohm said. "As a former player, you know when you're coached well and when you have a chance to win, and when it's a longshot. I think It's important that every time our guys step on the field they feel we have a great opportunity to win, that they're prepared and that they're ready to take it on. ... In any given year, any team can step up and win a game or win a championship."
The Cardinals will get back to on work on Tuesday, when fall camp begins in preparation for the team's Friday, Sept. 1, opener against Georgia Tech in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Brohm has opened the team's first 8 practices to the public.
