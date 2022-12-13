LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Standout dual-threat quarterback Travis Egan was named Kentucky's Mr. Football Tuesday, capping off a dream senior season.
Egan passed for nearly 3,000 yards and rushed for just under 1,000 in leading the Chargers to their first state football title. He amassed 52 touchdowns on the year. He threw four TD's in the championship game win over Male.
Egan capped off that 28-27 victory by catching the game-winning two-point conversion.
Bullitt East finished 14-1 on the season after dropping its opener to Spencer County. Egan is the first player from the school to win Mr. Football.
Travis' father Brandon was a standout at Bullitt East in the early 1990s and played football at WKU. His mother Alison (Bass) played basketball at Bullitt East and U of L. He played his high school games on a field named for his grandfather Mike, a longtime coach at the school.
The 6'2" 200 pounder also played a fair amount of defense for the Chargers. He has yet to commit to a college.
