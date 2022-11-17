MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The success of this year's Bullitt East football team is bringing back fond memories for some Charger fans. The Egan name is once again synonymous with football excellence at the school.
Senior quarterback Travis Egan learned the game from his father Brandon, who coached him through grade school. He wears the same No. 10 jersey and recently passed his father as the school's all-time leader in passing yards with the total now nearing 6,000.
"Believe it or not, I have all his old tapes down in this little cigar box in my room," Travis said. "So I can hook that up to a DVR player anytime and watch it. I like to do that. It's pretty neat."
As for whether he's better than his dad, Travis had this response.
"We ran two completely different offenses. We spread the field so you can't really compare, but I like to tell him I'm better," he said.
"What's he's proven is that he's willing to work just as hard or harder than anybody," Brandon said. "And through that, there's no measuring stick of who's better. I mean, he's taller than I was. He's stronger than I was. He's faster than I was. He throws the ball further and more accurately than I ever could."
Both Egans learned a lot about the game from Brandon's father and Travis' grandfather, Mike. He was the coach at Bullitt East from 1985 to 2001, including 1994's state runner-up finish in Brandon's senior year.
"He talks to his dad a lot," Mike said of his grandson. "They have a lot in common in terms of knowledge of football. Travis has just grown so much in the last few years and his intensity is catching up with Brandon's. Not quite there yet, but it's on the way."
"I love high school football for the community and the close-knitness of it and this is just one example of that," Bullitt East coach Keegan Kendrick said. "To have a football family like that that is also attached to the community they're in that unique of a way...is special."
"Travis and my dad have been so close," said Brandon. "Obviously, they're grandfather and grandson but it's more than that. Dad's coached Travis just as long as I have. And he gets to spend this last step of his high school career with him and it's very, very special to see those two."
Travis gets to play on the field named for his grandfather at Bullitt East.
"It is special, it truly is," Travis said. "It's like family tradition passed down and I respect it, highly."
Travis and the 11-1 Chargers will try to keep the season going when they host Central Hardin, who's also 11-1 this Friday at 7:30 in Mt. Washington.
