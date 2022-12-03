LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East's state title hopes rested in the hands of Travis Egan and the ball ended in the hands of the quarterback for the program's first ever championship.
The Chargers defeated Louisville Male 28-27 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 6A state final on Saturday. Charger quarterback Travis Egan threw for four touchdowns and 286 yards to lead a Bullitt East comeback.
Playing in its first state final since 2008 and third in school history, Bullitt East fell behind two touchdowns early.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Nov. 4
|Butler
|48-18
|Nov. 11
|duPont Manual
|36-35
|Nov. 18
|Central Hardin
|28-15
|Nov. 25
|Bryan Station
|55-41
|Dec. 3
|Louisville Male
|28-27
Male quarterback Lucas Cobler found Max Gainey for a 74-yard touchdown to start the game.
Then on Bullitt East's second play on offense, Deandre Malone sacked quarterback Travis Egan and Korrey Mattingly recovered the ball and took it 16 yards for another score.
At the end of the first quarter, Gainey had two catches for 108 yards as Male maintained the 14-0 lead.
Bullitt East got on the board about midway through the second quarter after Egan threw it to Camron Brogan for a 73-yard score.
The Chargers were able to tie the game right before halftime when Egan rushed for 23 yards down to Male's 12 yard line then on the following play threw a touchdown pass to Mason Gauthier.
Male retook the lead in the third quarter after Lance Gossett converted on a 37-yard field goal attempt. Late in the third, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cobler to Vrbancic extended the Bulldogs' lead to 10.
With about eight and a half minutes left in the game, Egan threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Davenport but the Chargers then failed on the field goal attempt.
Gossett made a 25-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 61-yard drive that took up just under seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
Bullitt East answered after Male's scoring drive. The Chargers went 80 yards in five plays as Egan tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Brogan with 53 seconds left in the game.
Trailing by a point, Bullitt East elected for a two-point attempt, converting on a trick play. Davenport threw a pass to Egan in the end zone to give Bullitt East a 28-27 lead.
Egan finished the game with 352 total yards and four touchdowns while Brogan led all receivers with 171 yards and two touchdowns.
For Male, Swinney had 118 rushing yards and Gainey finished with 153 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Related Stories:
- Travis Egan prepares for region final as third generation quarterback starring for Bullitt East
- Male receiver Max Gainey embraces new role as he looks to help Bulldogs make another state title run
- Bullitt East football senior trio prepared to lead Chargers to new heights in final season together
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.