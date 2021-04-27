LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Hackworth, who took over two seasons ago after the mid-year departure of coach James O'Connor and led Louisville City Football Club to a USL Cup final and last year's Eastern Conference championship, will no longer be the team's coach, WDRB has confirmed.
Louisville City navigated last season's COVID campaign without a single positive test and, after a bit of a slow start, rallied to reach the conference final. The team is 1-0 this season after beating Atlanta United 2 in its season opener. A release from the club is expected momentarily.
Hackworth took the team from the middle of the pack to the top of the USL standings when it went unbeaten in 15 of its last 16 games of the 2019 season. It rode that momentum to become the league’s first club to win three straight Eastern Conference Finals, before falling short in the USL Championship Final.
In the midst of a COVID-altered 2020, Hackworth managed another midseason move. With LouCity 1-3 after the USL’s restart, the team had a winning streak of eight games and an unbeaten streak of 13 on its way to a sixth straight appearance in the conference final. The team also had a club-record four players on the USL Championship’s All-League First Team with Cameron Lancaster, Ben Lundt, Sean Totsch, and Devon “Speedy” Williams.
Hackworth came into the 2021 season returning the bulk of his roster, including nine of his 11 starters from the 2020 playoff run.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.