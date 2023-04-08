LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hailey Van Lith, who over 3 seasons helped lead the Louisville women’s basketball program to its fourth Final Four and a pair of Elite Eight appearances, is entering the transfer portal.
The 5-7 junior is set to graduate in May with a degree in business. This past season, she was one of only two Power 5 players to average at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. The other was Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.
Her national profile and social media following made Van Lith the face of Louisville’s program over the past two seasons.
"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."
Via social media, Van Lith thanked the city of Louisville and fans of the program.
"It’s been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville," she said. "This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today. The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support. I look back at my time in Louisville with nothing but joy and gratitude. . . . This community will always be a part of my family and I’m forever grateful for my time here."
Van Lith scored the fifth-most points in a season in U of L history during Louisville’s 26-12 Elite Eight campaign, and finishes her Louisville career at No. 4 in scoring average at 15.4 per game.
Van Lith also is the program’s No. 4 scorer all-time in the NCAA Tournament with 235 points. As a sophomore, she was the Wichita Regional’s Most Outstanding Player on her way to All-American honors.
This past season she was named an honorable mention All-American. She came to Louisville as a McDonald’s All-American out Cashmere (Wash.) High School, where she led her team to three consecutive Washington State championships and earned numerous accolades, including being named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year twice.
She averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from three-point range as a freshman. During Louisville’s Final Four season in 2022, she contributed 14.2 points per game.
Her departure opens up more space in the backcourt. Point guard Chrislyn Carr, a transfer from Syracuse, is entering the WNBA Draft. Florida State transfer Morgan Jones also is pursuing professional opportunities.
Jayda Curry, a standout shooting guard from Cal, has announced that she will transfer to Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.