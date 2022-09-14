LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
Bardstown (4-0) vs Spencer County (4-0)
A battle of unbeaten teams, Spencer County is 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Bears defeated Collins last week, 43-37, in a shootout. They're averaging 324 rushing yards per game with 1,296 yards collectively already for the season.
Last week, Bardstown shutout formerly undefeated Elizabethtown, 21-0. The Tigers currently have the No. 13 ranked team defense in the state. In the Associated Press poll, Spencer County is No. 6 in Class 4A while Bardstown is No. 3 in Class 3A. In 2021, the matchup was decided by five points.
Male (1-2) vs Trinity (3-1)
Male comes into this game with back-to-back losses after being off last week. After scoring 42 points against Floyd Central (Indiana) to open the season, the Bulldogs have failed to score more than 10 points in either of their losses.
This is the first game against an in-state opponent for Trinity. The Shamrocks will face the likes of Male, St. Xavier and Ballard in three of their next four games. Trinity kicker Kellan McLaughlin leads the state with eight fields goals made.
Butler (2-2) vs Ballard (4-0)
Ballard is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1985 and has only allowed 15 points total this season. Senior linebacker Gavin Willis has 41 tackles to lead the defense.
Butler had back-to-back losses heading into last week but picked up a win over Fern Creek on the road. Last season, Ballard dominated the Bears with a 49-0 shutout.
Providence (3-0) vs Charlestown (4-0)
The only matchup between undefeated teams in southern Indiana, neither team was ranked in the AP top 10 polls but both received votes in their classes. Charlestown had scored more than 30 points in each game and only given up more than 20 points in just one game.
Backup quarterback Preston Kempf led Providence to victory against Clarksville last week with three touchdowns in the Town Championship. The Pioneers lost to the Pirates by 16 points last season.
New Albany (1-3) vs Columbus East (2-2)
In Week 4, New Albany got off to a poor start in giving up an 80-yard touchdown only 13 seconds into the game. The Bulldogs fought back but eventually lost, 45-21, to Bedford North Lawrence. The game was close until BNL pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Last season, the Bulldogs snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Olympians with a 42-38 victory. Columbus East is 2-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference with dominant victories over Seymour and Jennings County already.
