LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually, you can find Brandon Shelby talking football.
If you listen in at practice, it can sound like a different language.
"Your feet are outside of your body."
"Good hip extension, try not to turn it!"
"That husky has to retell."
Lately, the Indiana University cornerbacks coach is speaking a language that almost everyone 18 and older can understand and should listen to.
"You have the power to change things, if you don't like, or if you do like it," said Shelby.
He wants Hoosier football players to know that they have a voice. Early on in the pandemic and with protests going on across the country over the killing of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Shelby started wondering if his guys were even registered to vote.
"The answer I got from a lot of them was no," he said.
Shelby, and many others on staff, started changing that. Position group, by position group.
"They started to enjoy it," said Shelby. "They started watching the news, they started watching the debates."
Today, they have the opportunity to vote. Perhaps it's better to say they have the opportunity to vote easily. That's because the NCAA gave athletes across the country the day off so that they could get out and vote.
Indiana has at least 10 programs that are 100-percent registered to vote. Kentucky's basketball team is 100% registered, and the same goes for Louisville's football team.
Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said a few of the local players will actually go to the polls on election day.
"Most of our guys have already done that and voted this year," he said.
All of these rosters have a ton of players from out of state, and that was one of the major challenges in Bloomington absentee ballots.
Each state has a little bit different procedure, and realizing it would be a big process, Shelby talked to his head coach about how much time getting everyone registered might take.
"I went to coach Allen, and he said, 'I want you to see it through," Shelby said. "He said, 'Tell me what you need, and we'll make it work.'"
Civic duty.
"President Barack Obama once said, 'Don't boo. Vote,'" Shelby said.
A language we can all make sense of.
"Ultimately, the policy and the changes that can or cannot happen will affect you," Shelby said. "One way or the other, I don't care which side you're on."
Soon, Shelby can get back to his normal jargon, which can be a little confusing.
"Same foot, same shoulder!"
"He bumps in there, you got to roll."
"Plant, drive, hips open. There it is!"
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.