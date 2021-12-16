LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's men's basketball game Saturday in Las Vegas against Ohio State is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes' program.
The game, part of the annual CBS Sports Classic, was to be followed by UCLA vs. North Carolina.
Our game vs. Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the OSU program. CBS Sports Classic is working with UK to find a possible replacement game.https://t.co/HU4IUajtvN— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 16, 2021
UK said the CBS Sports Classic is working with UK to find a potential replacement game for Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Wildcats still plan to fly to Las Vegas.
This story will be updated.
