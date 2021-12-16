kellan grady.jpeg

Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) shoots ahead of Robert Morris' Justin Winston (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's men's basketball game Saturday in Las Vegas against Ohio State is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes' program.

The game, part of the annual CBS Sports Classic, was to be followed by UCLA vs. North Carolina.

UK said the CBS Sports Classic is working with UK to find a potential replacement game for Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Wildcats still plan to fly to Las Vegas.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.