LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Antoine Hoppenot had a feeling it was now or never for Louisville City FC.
"When I saw big (goalkeeper) Chris Hubbard running down, I knew we had to be running out of time," Hoppenot said.
Oscar Jimenez also knew time was about up.
"When it was like the 75th minute and I looked at the clock I said, 'This can't be it; this can't be the end of the season here,'" Jimenez said. "I had belief that we were going to get one critical chance and I thought that corner was it."
That corner kick was in the dying moments of stoppage time last Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. Jimenez's service was headed away from the goal but onto the right foot of Hoppenot, who squeezed the ball into the left side of the net to tie the game at 1-1 and force extra time. Louisville City scored two goals there for a 3-1 victory and a third consecutive USL Eastern Conference title. Now, the Boys in Purple will try to make it three USL Cup championships in a row as they host Real Monarchs SLC at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Louisville's Lynn Stadium.
"It gives you so much confidence, that belief, that hope and really almost expectation that this is going to happen because those guys continuously do it," head coach John Hackworth said.
That belief that Lou City can always get it done has been born of a culture that has permeated the club since its inception in 2015.
"There's nothing else in the USL that compares," said Hoppenot, who arrived in Louisville via a trade from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in June. "I've been in many locker rooms, and it's very special here."
"There's always this process of doing things right," Jimenez added. "So you do things right in training, and the result will take care of itself. We've stuck to that. When new faces come to the team, that's the biggest message: 'Follow the process.' You can see how cohesive and unified our group is, and that's the biggest thing to get to this point this year and every year."
The team expects a big home field advantage Sunday. The championship game sold out Lynn Stadium in less than two hours Thursday morning.
"One more celebration, that's what we're going for," Hackworth said.
Related stories:
- Tickets sell out for Louisville City FC's USL Championship game
- Louisville City FC advances to third straight USL Championship with comeback victory
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.