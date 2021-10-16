LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –– Nearly one month ago, Louisville City FC traveled to Indy Eleven and came home with a dominating 2-0 result.
On Saturday night, LouCity had an opportunity to claim another victory over Indy Eleven on the road but this time was a much different result. LouCity gave up a goal in the 85th minute to suffer a 1-0 defeat in the Louisville Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest.
It's the second loss in a row for LouCity as they're now 16-7-7.
In the 85th minute, Manuel Arteaga scored the winning goal for Indy Eleven with an open shot to the right corner of the net.
LouCity will face Memphis 901 FC next on Oct. 23 but they've already secured a playoff spot and a top-two finish in the Central Division.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.