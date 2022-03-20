LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC defeated Miami FC 2-0 on Saturday, its second straight shutout to start the 2022 season.
Paolo DelPiccolo and Brian Ownby each scored a goal as LouCity controlled possession for 59% of the match. The visitors were limited to four shots.
"Both from an attacking standpoint and a defensive standpoint, one thing I’m really proud of is for 90-plus (minutes) you’re getting the intensity that I expect from the first minute," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said.
DelPiccolo scored in the 36th minute on a cross from Jorge Gonzalez, which then bounced off LouCity forward Wilson Harris to the midfielder.
That's our cap. 👏@pdp03 gets our opener and his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/XN7gEaP2a6— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 20, 2022
"I saw the back line dropping and Jorge gets in so I stopped my run and saw a little pocket of space in the box," DelPiccolo said. "My first shot, I think Wilson might have blocked it, and then I just followed it up."
In the 74th minute, LouCity added an additional goal off the left foot of Ownby. The forward gathered a through ball from Manny Perez, leading a transition attack against defenders to slip the ball into the back of the net.
LouCity, playing in front of an announced crowd of 8,846, held Miami to just two shots on goal. Miami had five touches in LouCity's defensive box.
LouCity goes on the road for the first time this season, playing the New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.