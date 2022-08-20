LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday night.
Ray Serrano created a scoring opportunity when he was fouled inside the box, followed by Sean Totsch sending in a penalty kick in the 67th minute for the game-clinching score. LouCity survived being shorthanded after defender Wes Charpie picked up the first of two red cards minutes later.
“I felt we were relentless for 90 minutes,” said head coach Danny Cruz. “We talked about it all week. It’s not about playing soccer at this stadium. It’s about being resilient, about having the right mentality, understanding that the ball is going to spent half the time at this stadium in the air."
Visiting LouCity controlled 44.7% of possession but ended the night with two more shots on goal than Detroit.
LouCity improved to 17-3-4 with the victory, and remain atop the Eastern Conference. LouCity continues its road trip with a match against Miami FC on Aug. 27.
