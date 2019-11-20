LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As Louisville City FC prepares to move into its new stadium next season, the team announced it has set a new record for season ticket holders.
Lou City has already sold more than 5,000 season tickets for the 2020 season at Lynn Family Stadium, the team announced in a news release. The 2020 numbers eclipsed the previous season-ticket record, which was set ahead of the 2019 season at Louisville Slugger Field. Eleven sections of the new Butchertown stadium, which nears 14,000 in capacity, have sold out.
"Our supporters continue to set the standard for our league," Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said in a news release. "We fully expected to set a new record for season ticket members as we move into our new home, but to be able to announce a new record this early is a tremendous sign for our future."
To purchase season tickets, visit the team's official website.
Related Stories:
- LANE | Grass growing at the new stadium, LouCity climbing in the standings
- Tickets in new stadium now available for Louisville City FC's 2020 season
- Crews finish Louisville City FC stadium steel roof structure
- Crews kick off field construction at Louisville City FC's Lynn Family Stadium
- Officials announce name of Louisville City FC's new soccer stadium
- Lynn family says 'soccer wasn't the reason' for buying Louisville City FC stadium naming rights
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.