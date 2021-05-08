LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC kicked off the Danny Cruz era by playing Birmingham Legion FC to a 1-1 tie on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
The Boys in Purple struck early in front of an announced attendance of 7,652 but couldn't net a go-ahead score after the visitors drew level in the second half.
With the tie, LouCity stands at 1-0-1 on the season and 0-0-1 under Cruz, who was named interim head coach after John Hackworth left the club in late April.
LouCity didn't wait long to take an early lead. In the third minute, Corben Bone placed a corner kick inside the box, and Pat McMahon headed the set piece from the right side of the 6-yard box into the top left corner of the net.
Patrick McMahon ladies and gentlemen. Take a bow, sir. pic.twitter.com/NEBOJNpBkD— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) May 8, 2021
Birmingham Legion FC had opportunities in the first half but couldn't come away with a result. LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard saved a shot outside the box from Birmingham's Jaden Servania in the seventh minute.
After scoring twice in the club's season-opening victory, Paolo DelPiccolo had a header from the center of the box saved in the 33rd minute. Louisville City would still take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Birmingham Legion FC capitalized on an opportunity to equalize early in the second half when Neco Brett drew a foul inside the box, setting up a penalty kick from the mark.
Hubbard blocked Brett's first attempt but was called for being over his line too early, which gave Brett another attempt.
Brett sent the ensuing kick into the bottom right corner of the net, tying the match in the 60th minute.
In the 78th minute, LouCity's Jonathan Gomez directed a shot toward the net following a cross from Brian Ownby, but the attempt was stopped.
Gomez was charged with LouCity's fifth yellow card of the match in the 90th minute after a foul.
LouCity's tie over Birmingham Legion FC is the first of four matches in the regular season between the Central Division opponents.
The club hosts San Diego Loyal at 7:30 p.m. on May 22 at Lynn Family Stadium.
