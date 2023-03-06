LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC unveiled 2023 home and away kits Monday.
Available for purchase online and at the Lynn Family Stadium team store, the kits again are adorned with a sponsorships from GE Appliances, Fortna and JBS.
A third kit will be unveiled during the season.
It's game time 😈Introducing our 2023 home and away kits 🎥 pic.twitter.com/S60RiL0oE7— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 6, 2023
Louisville City's season opens on the west coast Saturday against Orange County SC. The club again renewed its media partnerships with WDRB Media and ESPN Louisville to air its 2023 games across local television and radio.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.