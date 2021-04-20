LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville football player Lovie Jenkins was charged with with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) and first-degree criminal mischief after an alleged weekend incident in his girlfriend’s apartment, according to court documents.
Jenkins appeared at an arraignment Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Not having prior convictions, he was released and ordered not to have contact with his girlfriend or return to her residence hall. He faces a preliminary hearing on May 10.
According to the incident report, Jenkins is alleged to have showed up at his girlfriend’s apartment at 1:45 p.m. last Saturday, kicked in her locked bedroom door and began damaging property. The girlfriend also alleged that Jenkins threw her onto the floor and into a wall. The damage to property was estimated to be in excess of $1,000 by property managers on the scene.
The Louisville football program has not responded to the incident.
Jenkins, a 6-1, 195-pound sophomore from Orlando, was projected to be in the running to start for the Cardinals at strong safety after spring practice. He played in five games as a freshman and logged three tackles in the season-ending win over Wake Forest.
